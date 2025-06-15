VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Short Interest Update

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LFEQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 1,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.78. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

About VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

