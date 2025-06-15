Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

