SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

