Newport Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $548.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

