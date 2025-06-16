Beyond Air (XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Beyond Air Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

