Patterson Companies (PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 137,759 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

