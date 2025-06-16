Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.71. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,442.29. This represents a 67.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 571,500 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.