Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Afya from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $18.11 on Friday. Afya has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Afya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1,099.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 2,115.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Afya by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

