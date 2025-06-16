ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLPT

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.93. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $282,372.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,407.38. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,619.68. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 98.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 156.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 452,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.