Ryan Mangold Sells 950,000 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £2,128,000 ($2,883,078.17).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold sold 50,000 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £112,500 ($152,418.37).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ryan Mangold bought 81 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($203.02).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

LON FGP opened at GBX 227.60 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.29. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 128.60 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstGroup ( LON:FGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

