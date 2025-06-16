AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13 and a beta of 0.81.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AeroVironment by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

