Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Nick Keher Acquires 119 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($204.76).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Nick Keher purchased 112 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($203.33).

On Monday, April 14th, Nick Keher purchased 129 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($202.74).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

ONT opened at GBX 120.27 ($1.63) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.82) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

