Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

