Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Civeo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVEO

Civeo Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.18 on Friday. Civeo has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.86 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Civeo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Civeo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.