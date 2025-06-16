Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) to Sell

First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

First Foundation Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:FFWM opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.99. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.