Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) to Sell

First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
First Foundation Trading Down 2.4%
NYSE:FFWM opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.99. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.52.
First Foundation Company Profile
