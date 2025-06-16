Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of LOMA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151 billion. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

