Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE MUFG opened at $13.60 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
