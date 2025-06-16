Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.60 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,652,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,451,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,481,000 after acquiring an additional 885,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 905,674 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,197,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after acquiring an additional 247,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

