Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to “Hold”

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $9,057,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

