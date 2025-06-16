Wall Street Zen Downgrades Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) to Sell

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Immutep Trading Up 0.6%

IMMP opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Immutep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immutep by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

