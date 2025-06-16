Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MBIN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.5%

MBIN opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

