MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.23.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

