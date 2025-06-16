Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ARIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.