Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of analysts have commented on KROS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 182,314 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

