Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. Wedbush began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,262 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $20,545,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,370,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 864,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WVE opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -1.04. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

