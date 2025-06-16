MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MarineMax Stock Down 4.5%

MarineMax stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $514.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.12 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

