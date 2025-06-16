Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $123.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,339,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.