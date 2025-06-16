YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Shares of YPF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $47.43.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
