Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 569 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.