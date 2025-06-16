Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Increases By 82.1%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
OTCMKTS STLXF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Stellar AfricaGold
