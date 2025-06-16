Short Interest in Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Increases By 82.1%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

OTCMKTS STLXF opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Get Stellar AfricaGold alerts:

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.