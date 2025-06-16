Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.