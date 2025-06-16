Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SCHB opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

