Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.