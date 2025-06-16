Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Shopify, Vertiv, and HubSpot are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking platforms, messaging services or content-sharing applications. They typically generate revenue through digital advertising, subscription fees, data monetization and e-commerce features. Investors in these stocks focus on metrics like user growth, engagement levels and monetization trends, while also weighing regulatory and privacy risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,971,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,729. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,895,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded down $17.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.68. 805,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,000. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6,141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.64 and a 200-day moving average of $662.38.

