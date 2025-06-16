Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.0 days.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $24.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.