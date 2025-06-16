Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.0 days.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OXINF remained flat at $24.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.
About Oxford Instruments
