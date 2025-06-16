Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $216.99 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.65.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

