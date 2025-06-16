Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

