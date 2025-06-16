Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.26. 571,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,638,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Stock Up 8.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 119,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $5,818,000. Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 76.9% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 66.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 354,333 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.