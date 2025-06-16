iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 59,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $405.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.