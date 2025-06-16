iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. 150,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,174. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 737,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,933,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

