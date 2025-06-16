Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $77.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $77,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

