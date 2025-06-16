Viasat Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 205% compared to the typical volume of 2,535 call options.
Viasat Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of Viasat stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Viasat has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 233.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on VSAT
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.