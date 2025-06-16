Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $32.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

