Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

