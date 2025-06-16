Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 302.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $485.75 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.65. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

