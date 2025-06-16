Short Interest in Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Drops By 50.0%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLYBY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

