Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 9.5%

OPTXW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Syntec Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

