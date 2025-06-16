Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Syntec Optics Trading Down 9.5%
OPTXW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Syntec Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
About Syntec Optics
