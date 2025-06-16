Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

