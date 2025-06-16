Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,202,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 479,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,384,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 317,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.