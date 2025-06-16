Short Interest in Patrizia Se (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Declines By 50.4%

Patrizia Se (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Patrizia Stock Performance

Patrizia Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS PTZIF remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Patrizia has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets. With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semiprofessional and private investors for 39 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 58 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

