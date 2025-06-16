Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 2017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.